The Mavericks list Terry as out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness.

Terry's condition may have taken a turn for the worse heading into the weekend. The Mavericks had previously listed him as questionable with the illness heading into Wednesday's game against the Spurs, but he was later upgraded to available for that contest. He didn't end up playing in a coach's decision, but Terry managed to avoid the injury report entirely ahead of Thursday's loss to the Thunder. Terry's absence Saturday shouldn't affect head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, given that the rookie second-round pick has struggled to get off the bench even when healthy this season.