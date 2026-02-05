Jones is being traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Malaki Branham, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Mavs have reportedly been eying Jones this season, and they were able to strike a deal on deadline day to bring him into the fold in Dallas. He's an intriguing addition, as Jones will add some playmaking at the guard position that they didn't previously have, and it'll be interesting to see how large a role he's able to carve out, competing for minutes with Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams. Jones could be worth a speculative add in deep leagues for those seeking some dimes and steals.