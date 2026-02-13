site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Tyus Jones: Retreating to bench
RotoWire Staff
Jones will be deployed off the bench Thursday against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Jones was held in check during Tuesday's start, and he'll shift to a bench role for Thursday's action. Brandon Williams will slot into the starting five as a result.
