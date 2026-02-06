Jones (recently traded) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

It was a busy week for Jones, who was traded by the Magic to the Hornets on Wednesday before being shipped to the Mavericks one day later. The veteran guard is averaging just 15.7 minutes per game this season, which is his lowest since the 2016-17 season as a member of the Timberwolves (12.9). However, Jones has the opportunity to establish himself as the first guard off the Mavericks' bench behind starters Cooper Flagg and Max Christie.