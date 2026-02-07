Jones (recently traded) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Jones will shed his probable tag and make his Mavericks debut Saturday. He'll likely play a meaningful role off the bench behind Cooper Flagg and Max Christie. Jones appeared in 48 regular-season games (eight starts) for the Magic before the trade, during which he averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 34.2 percent from the field in 15.7 minutes per contest.