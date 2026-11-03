Clayton finished Monday's 115-100 loss to the Kings with 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Clayton tied Daniel Gafford for the team lead in scoring, providing an efficient offensive spark while Dallas struggled from beyond the arc. With Kyrie Irving (knee) sidelined and Max Christie exiting with a hip injury, Clayton benefited from additional backcourt opportunities. He could have short-term streaming appeal if either guard misses more time, though his role will be less secure once Dallas gets healthier.