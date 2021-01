Iwundu isn't starting Monday's game against Toronto, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Iwundu had started the last three contests for the Mavs, but he'll be utilized off the bench Monday night. He's averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes off the bench this year. Jalen Brunson will enter the starting five in Iwundu's place.