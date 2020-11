Iwundu agreed to sign with the Mavericks on Saturday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Iwundu spent the first three years of his career on the Magic, and last season, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes. The soon-to-be 26-year-old figures to see a similar, if not reduced, role with his new team. As a result, Iwundu can be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy formats.