Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Another double-digit effort in loss

Matthews tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 loss to New Orleans.

Matthews continues to provide some nice value in both scoring and three's, dropping another 15 points during Wednesday's loss. Since returning from injury, Matthews has six consecutive games of at least 11 points, hitting a combined 13 triples in that time. His ceiling is limited but he could still be owned in standard formats if his skill set matches your needs.