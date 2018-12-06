Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Another double-digit effort in loss
Matthews tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 loss to New Orleans.
Matthews continues to provide some nice value in both scoring and three's, dropping another 15 points during Wednesday's loss. Since returning from injury, Matthews has six consecutive games of at least 11 points, hitting a combined 13 triples in that time. His ceiling is limited but he could still be owned in standard formats if his skill set matches your needs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Plays 33 minutes in return•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Partial participant in practice•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...