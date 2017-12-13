Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Another solid offensive night Tuesday

Matthews registered 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 victory over the Spurs.

The nine-year veteran is enjoying his best month of the campaign, as factoring in Tuesday's production, he's averaging 15.2 points on 48.6 percent shooting through six December contests. Matthews has drained multiple threes in eight of his last nine contests as well and has upped his overall usage, as his 12.3 shot attempts per game thus far this month represents a notable uptick from the 10.8 figure he's sporting for the season.