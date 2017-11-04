Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Available vs. Wolves
Matthews (foot) will be available for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews was initially deemed a game-time decision, but he's been cleared to play after testing the foot during warmups. Expect the veteran to play his usual compliment of minutes Saturday.
