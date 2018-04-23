Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for basketball activities
Matthews (leg) has been cleared to resume regular basketball activities without any restrictions, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews missed the final 16 games of the 2017-18 campaign after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right leg. After nearly a month off for rehabilitation, it appears as though Matthews is progressing as expected and he should be 100 percent healthy prior to training camp. In addition to the update on his health, Matthews also hinted that he would pick up his $18.6 million player option for next season, which isn't a huge surprise considering he'd struggle to find that sort of money elsewhere. If all goes as expected, look for Matthews to slot into the starting lineup once again to open 2018-19.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Likely done for season with stress fracture•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will not make four-game road trip•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scratched from lineup Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: 'Good to go' Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....