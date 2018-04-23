Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for basketball activities

Matthews (leg) has been cleared to resume regular basketball activities without any restrictions, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews missed the final 16 games of the 2017-18 campaign after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right leg. After nearly a month off for rehabilitation, it appears as though Matthews is progressing as expected and he should be 100 percent healthy prior to training camp. In addition to the update on his health, Matthews also hinted that he would pick up his $18.6 million player option for next season, which isn't a huge surprise considering he'd struggle to find that sort of money elsewhere. If all goes as expected, look for Matthews to slot into the starting lineup once again to open 2018-19.