Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for exhibition opener

Matthews (ankle) will start at small forward for Monday's preseason opener against the Bucks, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews sat out the team's intra-squad scrimmage on Friday with an ankle injury, but with the weekend off for rest and recovery, he's been given the green light to play in Monday's opener. That said, coach Rick Carlisle is fully expected to limit his starter's minutes in what is essentially a meaningless contest, so don't expect Matthews to see a large workload.