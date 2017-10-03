Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for exhibition opener
Matthews (ankle) will start at small forward for Monday's preseason opener against the Bucks, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews sat out the team's intra-squad scrimmage on Friday with an ankle injury, but with the weekend off for rest and recovery, he's been given the green light to play in Monday's opener. That said, coach Rick Carlisle is fully expected to limit his starter's minutes in what is essentially a meaningless contest, so don't expect Matthews to see a large workload.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Dealing with sore ankle•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Resting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Not in starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Sitting out Tuesday vs. Kings for rest•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...