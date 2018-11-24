Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared to play Saturday

Matthews (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Matthews will make his return after missing three straight games due to a strained left hamstring. He's averaging 16.2 points this season, which would be his highest mark since 2013-14 if sustained for the rest of the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories