Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared to play vs. Kings

Matthews (back) will play Tuesday against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.>

Matthews was held out of Sunday's loss to the Rockets due to back in his lower-back, but the expectation all along was that he'd return to action Tuesday. Expect Matthews to move back into the starting five, likely pushing one of Yogi Ferrell or Doug McDermott back to the bench.

