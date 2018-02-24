Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Co-leads team in scoring Friday
Matthews turned in 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.
Matthews' point total was enough to co-lead the Mavericks on the night and represented his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. He's been thriving in February overall, averaging 16.0 points (on 47.9 percent shooting, including 47.7 percent from distance), 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes. The veteran swingman's contributions outside of the scoring category are modest, but he certainly retains solid value across all formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 13 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared to play vs. Kings•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as probable vs. Kings•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Won't play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Gets hot from deep•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...