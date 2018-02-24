Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Co-leads team in scoring Friday

Matthews turned in 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.

Matthews' point total was enough to co-lead the Mavericks on the night and represented his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. He's been thriving in February overall, averaging 16.0 points (on 47.9 percent shooting, including 47.7 percent from distance), 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes. The veteran swingman's contributions outside of the scoring category are modest, but he certainly retains solid value across all formats.