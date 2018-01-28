Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Comes up short on potential game-winning shot

Matthews totaled just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.

Following a four-game stretch during which he'd posted a 45.8 percent success rate from the floor, Matthews generated his poorest shooting percentage since Jan. 16. His struggles led to the end of a six-game streak of double-digit scoring, and he also came up short on a last-gasp three-point attempt at the buzzer that would have won the game for Dallas had it found the net. Factoring in Saturday's contest, the veteran has drained just one of his seven three-point attempts over the last two games following an impressive 7-for-14 tally from distance against the Rockets last Wednesday.