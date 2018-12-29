Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Could return Sunday
Matthews' (foot) status for Sunday's game against the Thunde ris yet to be determined, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Rick Carlisle called Matthews "day-to-day" with a sore foot, so the Mavs likely won't add any more detail until shootaround Sunday morning. If Matthews is ultimately held out, he could be at risk of missing Monday's rematch with the Thunder, as well.
