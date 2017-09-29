Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Dealing with sore ankle
Matthews was held out of Friday's intra-squad scrimmage due to a sore right ankle, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
The issue likely isn't anything serious, but Matthews' status is something to keep an eye on in the coming days. Consider the veteran questionable for Monday's preseason opener against Milwaukee.
