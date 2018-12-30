Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Matthews (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
The official injury report paints a more optimistic picture of Matthews' availability for Sunday than coach Rick Carlisle did a day earlier. The Dallas bench boss said Saturday that Matthews was "likely out" against Oklahoma City, though it's possible the swingman showed some improvement at shootaround Sunday morning. His status should be clarified one way or the other shortly before the 7 p.m. EST tipoff. Maxi Kleber could pick up a third consecutive start in the event Matthews isn't available.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Likely out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Could return Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Provides eight points in win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable with sore foot•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...