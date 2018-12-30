Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Deemed questionable for Sunday

Matthews (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

The official injury report paints a more optimistic picture of Matthews' availability for Sunday than coach Rick Carlisle did a day earlier. The Dallas bench boss said Saturday that Matthews was "likely out" against Oklahoma City, though it's possible the swingman showed some improvement at shootaround Sunday morning. His status should be clarified one way or the other shortly before the 7 p.m. EST tipoff. Maxi Kleber could pick up a third consecutive start in the event Matthews isn't available.