Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Doubtful for Monday
Matthews (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews looks poised to miss a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring that he picked up last week. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely start in his place once again.
