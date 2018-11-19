Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Doubtful for Monday

Matthews (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Matthews looks poised to miss a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring that he picked up last week. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely start in his place once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories