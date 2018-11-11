Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Doubtful for Monday
Matthews is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks with a left hamstring strain.
Matthews has seen over 30 minutes in every game this season, so if he were to miss Monday, he would create a big hole in the Mavericks rotation. His absence could bump J.J. Barea or Dorian Finney-Smith to the starting lineup. If he misses the game, his next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Jazz. More information regarding Matthews' status should come prior to Monday's game.
