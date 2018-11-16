Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Doubtful for Saturday
Matthews (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Matthews suffered a strained left hamstring in Wednesday's win over the Jazz and did not return. It looks like the injury will cost him at least one game, but hamstring injuries are known to linger. Dorian Finney-Smith got the start the last time Matthews was out, and that will likely be the case again with J.J. Barea also seeing extended minutes in the backcourt.
