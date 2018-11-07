Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drains 22 points Tuesday
Matthews totaled 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 victory over the Wizards.
Matthews continues to score the ball well for the new-look Mavericks, getting plenty of good looks on his way to 22 points including five triples. He has flourished in the new offense but has struggled to contribute with any substance across any other category. His value is tied to scoring and on nights he is struggling from the floor, that value is likely to dissipate.
