Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drains four three-pointers in win

Matthews tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran shooting guard was firing away in trademark fashion Friday, with the game marking his eighth with multiple threes over 15 December contests. Matthews has had the hot hand over the last two games as well, draining 12 of his 21 shots during that span, including five of 11 from three-point range. After a pair of sub-40 percent shooting campaigns in his first two years in Dallas, Matthews has bounced back to produce a 40.1 percent figure through the first 37 games of the current campaign that nevertheless still has plenty of room for improvement.