Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drops in 21 points Wednesday

Matthews finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Lakers.

Matthews bounced back after an eight-point dud Monday, connecting on four triples on his way to 21 points. Matthews has had a nice start to the season and appears to be reaping the benefits of having both Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith on the floor at the same time. Matthews could be rostered in standard formats but provides limited production outside of scoring and triples with some steals thrown in.