Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drops season-high 29 points
Matthews scored a season-high 29 points (10-18 FG, 7-14 3PT) in a 104-97 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, adding four rebounds, five assists and two steals to his tally.
Matthews hasn't been the same player since he tore his Achilles three years ago, but performances like this show the sort of upside he can provide. What has been consistent with Matthews are his minutes, as he's playing over 34 minutes per game. With a lack of options in this weak Dallas offense, Matthews may be asked to take on a bigger load, as he's set a season-high in scoring three times in his last eight games.
