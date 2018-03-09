Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Saturday
Matthews (hip) is likely to play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
While Matthews is officially listed as questionable, it looks like he is set to make a return after being sidelined for each of the last two games with a sore hip. Being a full participating in Thursday's practice, Matthews should be a full go without any restrictions once Saturday's contest roles around.
