Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Game-time call Saturday

Matthews is a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear what, exactly, is afflicting Matthews but he's apparently battling a foot issue, and a decision on his status won't come until closer to tip. In the event he's held out, expect Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to see increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories