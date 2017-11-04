Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Game-time call Saturday
Matthews is a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear what, exactly, is afflicting Matthews but he's apparently battling a foot issue, and a decision on his status won't come until closer to tip. In the event he's held out, expect Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea to see increased minutes.
