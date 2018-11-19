Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Game-time decision Monday

Matthews (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Matthews is set to go through a pregame workout to test his hamstring before determining his availability for Monday's contest. It's worth noting that Matthews entered Monday listed as doubtful, so there's reason to believe he'll remain out.

