Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Gets hot from distance
Matthews went for 14 points (4-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Matthews did all his damage from behind the arc, draining multiple threes for the second straight game. Almost all of Matthews' offensive success has come from distance in that span, as three-point buckets have accounted for seven of his eight field goals. The 32-year-old continues to be a dependable source of supplemental scoring on the majority of nights, with Tuesday's production pushing his season average to 14.7 points, his best of the four seasons he's spent in Dallas.
