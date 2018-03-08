Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Goes through full practice Thursday

Matthews (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mavericks radio announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Matthews has been sidelined each of the last two games due to a sore left hip, but with his participation Thursday and the Mavericks off until Saturday, the veteran should be ready to go against the Grizzlies. Expect Dallas to provide an official update on Matthews' status in the next day or two, but barring any setbacks, he should return to the lineup this weekend.