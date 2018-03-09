Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: 'Good to go' Saturday
Coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Matthews (hip) will return to action Saturday against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Matthews was initially listed as questionable after missing the last two games with a hip injury, but he went through a full practice each of the last two days and has been given the green light to play Saturday. The veteran will likely reclaim his starting shooting guard spot, which would send Yogi Ferrell back to the bench.
