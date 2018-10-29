Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Hits 20 free-throws Sunday

Matthews scored 22 points (5-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Jazz.

Matthews did his part in getting to the charity stripe, reaching the line more than the rest of the team combined. Matthews needs to hit more shots from the floor to sustain his point total, but Sunday marked his fourth game over 20 points.