Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Hits 20 free-throws Sunday
Matthews scored 22 points (5-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Jazz.
Matthews did his part in getting to the charity stripe, reaching the line more than the rest of the team combined. Matthews needs to hit more shots from the floor to sustain his point total, but Sunday marked his fourth game over 20 points.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Provides team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores team-high 20 points in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Leads first team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores nine in preseason victory•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Exercises player option•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for basketball activities•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...