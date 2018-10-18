Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Leads first team in scoring Wednesday
Matthews pitched in 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.
Matthews stepped up to lead the first unit in scoring in the absence of Harrison Barnes (hamstring), and his pedestrian 40.0 percent success rate was actually the best among the top offensive trio of himself, Dennis Smith, Jr. and Luka Doncic. The veteran is expected to play an important complementary scoring role once again this season while offering above-average defense, and he'll look to nudge his scoring totals upward after averaging 13.5 points or less in his first three Mavericks seasons.
