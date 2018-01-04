Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Leads team with 22 points in loss

Matthews recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.

All of Matthews' seven field goals were from long range which helped boost his points total. While he is known for shooting threes, he still only ranks 25th among shooting guards in 3-point percentage. Matthews won't typically be among the leading scorers for Dallas unless he's shooting hot like he did in this game. He's not a heavy contributor in other categories, which hinders his fantasy value.