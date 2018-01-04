Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Leads team with 22 points in loss
Matthews recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.
All of Matthews' seven field goals were from long range which helped boost his points total. While he is known for shooting threes, he still only ranks 25th among shooting guards in 3-point percentage. Matthews won't typically be among the leading scorers for Dallas unless he's shooting hot like he did in this game. He's not a heavy contributor in other categories, which hinders his fantasy value.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drains four three-pointers in win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Another solid offensive night Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores season-high 29 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable with calf tightness•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 22 points in blow-out victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...