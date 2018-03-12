Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Likely done for season with stress fracture

Matthews has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right leg and will likely miss the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Matthews had already been ruled out for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, but additional testing on his leg Monday revealed a stress fracture which should keep the veteran guard out for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. Official confirmation on that timetable will likely be provided over the next few days, but Matthews has likely finished his season playing in 63 games, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.8 minutes. Matthews' absence should mean more minutes for Yogi Ferrell and J.J. Barea in the backcourt alongside rookie Dennis Smith.