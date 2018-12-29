Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Likely out Sunday
Matthews (foot) is unlikely to play in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Although Matthews is considered day-to-day, coach Rick Carlisle does not expect him to suit up Sunday. An absence would mark his second consecutive game missed. Look for final confirmation of his status closer to game-time.
-
