Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as out Friday
Matthews (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Matthews has been battling a sore foot, and while he was able to play Wednesday night, it looks as though he may have aggravated the injury. Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it looks as though Matthews will be held out in hopes of returning Sunday against OKC.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Provides eight points in win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable with sore foot•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Shows no signs of injury•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Playing Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...