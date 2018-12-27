Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as out Friday

Matthews (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Matthews has been battling a sore foot, and while he was able to play Wednesday night, it looks as though he may have aggravated the injury. Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it looks as though Matthews will be held out in hopes of returning Sunday against OKC.

