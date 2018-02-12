Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as probable vs. Kings
Matthews (back) is listed as probable in the Mavericks' official game notes for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings.
Matthews was held out of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to lower-back tightness, but it doesn't look like the injury was anything serious and the veteran is on track to return for Tuesday's contest. A return for Matthews would send Doug McDermott, who started at small forward Sunday, back to a role off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Won't play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Gets hot from deep•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 19 points in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Comes up short on potential game-winning shot•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drops season-high 29 points•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...