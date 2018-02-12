Play

Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as probable vs. Kings

Matthews (back) is listed as probable in the Mavericks' official game notes for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings.

Matthews was held out of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to lower-back tightness, but it doesn't look like the injury was anything serious and the veteran is on track to return for Tuesday's contest. A return for Matthews would send Doug McDermott, who started at small forward Sunday, back to a role off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories