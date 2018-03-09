Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Saturday
Matthews (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
A sore hip has kept Matthews out of the last two games, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which is certainly a step in the right direction. Matthews appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup, and he's listed among the Mavs' projected starters for Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Goes through full practice Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable vs. Pels•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Quiet in loss•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...