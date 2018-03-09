Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Saturday

Matthews (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

A sore hip has kept Matthews out of the last two games, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which is certainly a step in the right direction. Matthews appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup, and he's listed among the Mavs' projected starters for Saturday's contest.

