Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable vs. Pels
Matthews is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans due to a left hip injury.
Matthews apparently picked up in the injury during Friday's loss to the Bulls, in which he played 31 minutes and finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting (1-5 3PT). Look for a more definitive update at shootaround Sunday morning.
