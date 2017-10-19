Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Makes five threes
Matthews gathered 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks.
Matthews is considered to be a three-point specialist and defensive-minded player. Over the last five seasons, he has averaged over six three-point attempts per game. Therefore, his five threes Wednesday come as no surprise for the 31-year-old. Matthews will try to stay hot from behind the arc in their next matchup Friday against the Kings.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start Friday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Removed from injury report Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will sit out for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Strong start to preseason Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for exhibition opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....