Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Makes five threes

Matthews gathered 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks.

Matthews is considered to be a three-point specialist and defensive-minded player. Over the last five seasons, he has averaged over six three-point attempts per game. Therefore, his five threes Wednesday come as no surprise for the 31-year-old. Matthews will try to stay hot from behind the arc in their next matchup Friday against the Kings.