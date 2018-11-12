Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Officially out Monday

Matthews (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Matthews is dealing with a left hamstring strain and didn't make the trip to Chicago. The 32-year-old has played north of 30 minutes in every game so far this season, so his absence should provide a bump in playing time for the likes of J.J. Barea or Dorian Finney-Smith. Matthews will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday against the Jazz.