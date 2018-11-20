Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Out again Wednesday

Matthews (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

This will be Matthews' third straight absence while he nurses a left hamstring strain. He remains without a timetable for a return, but Dorian Finney-Smith will continue starting in his absence with Devin Harris seeing an extended role off the the bench.

