Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Out for rest Thursday

Matthews will sit out Thursday's game against the Hawks for rest, Mavericks' play-by-play analyst Mark Followill reports.

With Devin Harris and J.J. Barea also getting the night off for rest, there will likely be a heavy share of Yogi Ferrell, Gian Clavell and P.J. Dozier at shooting guard. Matthews should tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets.

