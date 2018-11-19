Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Out Monday

Matthews (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Matthews will miss his second game in a row with a left hamstring strain. Given the fact he was a game-time decision, Matthews appears to be nearing a return with his next opportunity being Wednesday against the Nets. Devin Harris and Ryan Broekhoff may see bumps in playing time in Matthews' absence.