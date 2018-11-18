Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Out Saturday
Matthews (hamstring) is out Saturday against the Warriors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Matthews will be out Saturday after being previously listed as doubtful. Dorian Finney-Smith is likely to draw a start as a result.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Officially out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.