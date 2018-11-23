Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Partial participant in practice

Matthews (hamstring) went through "some drills" during Friday's practice, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Matthews has missed four of the past five games and continues to be bothered by a strained left hamstring. The fact that he participated in some of practice is encouraging, though it wouldn't be surprising if he missed Saturday's game against the Celtics. For now, he should be considered questionable.

