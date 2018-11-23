Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Partial participant in practice
Matthews (hamstring) went through "some drills" during Friday's practice, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews has missed four of the past five games and continues to be bothered by a strained left hamstring. The fact that he participated in some of practice is encouraging, though it wouldn't be surprising if he missed Saturday's game against the Celtics. For now, he should be considered questionable.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.