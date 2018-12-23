Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Playing Saturday
Matthews (foot) will play Saturday against the Warriors, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews was questionable due to right foot soreness, but he's feeling good enough to play. Over the past five games, he's averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 rebound across 29.8 minutes.
